Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 371.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,084 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,006.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

