Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $615.42

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $615.42 and traded as high as $684.20. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $662.20, with a volume of 773,157 shares traded.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 644 ($8.41).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 691.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

