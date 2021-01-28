Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

WPM stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

