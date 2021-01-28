Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

