Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

