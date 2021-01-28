Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.59

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86.

Huabao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

