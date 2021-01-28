Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPP. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $23.28 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.