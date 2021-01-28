Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8,989.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $377.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

