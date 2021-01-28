Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 23,140 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $444,982.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,093,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,171,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.