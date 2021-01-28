Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Shares Gap Down to $75.00

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $70.00. Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70.

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) Company Profile (LON:HUNT)

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.