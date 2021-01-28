Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

