Hush (HUSH) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Hush has a market capitalization of $187,775.55 and approximately $6,626.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00264788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00108009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

