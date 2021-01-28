Hyperion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $25,725.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00074148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.00904874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.86 or 0.04378234 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 47,534,282 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.