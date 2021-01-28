I/O Coin (IOC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,318.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $881,686.25 and approximately $8,318.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00306479 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01520224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,660,234 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

