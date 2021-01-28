i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $40.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $43.31 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $41.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $174.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.25 million to $185.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.65 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $213.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $623,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $5,616,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 453.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,243 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $886.13 million, a PE ratio of -718.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

