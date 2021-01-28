IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.26% of IAA worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.62. 11,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

