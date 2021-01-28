IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 83,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

