IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,059 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

