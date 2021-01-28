IBM Retirement Fund Buys 2,340 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

PEG opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

