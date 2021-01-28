IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $202,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

