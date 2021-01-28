IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

