IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

