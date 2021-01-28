IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $12,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $205.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

