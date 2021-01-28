IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $55,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

