IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $178.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

