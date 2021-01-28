IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLT stock opened at $245.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.