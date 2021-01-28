IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $465.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

