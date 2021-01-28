IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $731.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.