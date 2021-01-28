IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.37, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.69 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

