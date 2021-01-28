IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 12,620 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9,014.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.59.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

