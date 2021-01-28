IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 308 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

