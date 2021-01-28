IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VBK opened at $275.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $291.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

