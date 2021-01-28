IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $332.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

