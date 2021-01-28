IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after buying an additional 480,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $57.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

