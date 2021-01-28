IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.08.

Get IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) alerts:

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) stock opened at C$34.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.6525798 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.