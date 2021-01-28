Ignition (IC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ignition has a total market cap of $76,084.84 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,901.56 or 0.99936950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000258 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,392,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,379,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

