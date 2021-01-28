II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of IIVI opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -792.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,697 shares of company stock valued at $27,218,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

