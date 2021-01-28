iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 95,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,947,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Specifically, insider Cassandra Capital L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,808,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,143.20.

Get iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$82.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.92 million for the quarter.

About iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) (CVE:ILA)

iLOOKABOUT Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry in Canada and the United States. The company offers GeoViewPort, a web-based platform that enables assessment professionals to simultaneously generate customized portals to view multiple elements related to a property, including street level imagery, aerial imagery, advanced mapping tools, property valuation details, comparable property analysis, and structural characteristics.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLOOKABOUT Corp. (ILA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.