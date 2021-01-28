ImageCash (IMGC) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $23,890.56 and $1,338.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,184,623 coins and its circulating supply is 5,065,623 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

