Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Shares Down 22.7%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 143,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 76,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.67 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.

About Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

