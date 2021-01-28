Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 128,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IMNPQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,515. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

