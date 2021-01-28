Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.42. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immutep shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 6,480 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

