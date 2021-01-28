Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 22.7% Higher

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) rose 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 2,896,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 381,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 6.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.