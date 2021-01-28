India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.60. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 4,125,981 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of India Globalization Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.