Indorse Token (IND) Market Capitalization Reaches $320,957.30

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $320,957.30 and approximately $190.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

