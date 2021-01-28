(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

