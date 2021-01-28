Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 3,462 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

ROP traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $424.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,518. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

