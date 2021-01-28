Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,715. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

