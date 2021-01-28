Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 95,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

