Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,715 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Splunk by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Splunk by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $168.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.26. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

